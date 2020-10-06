Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.2%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 151,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 817,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.67.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

