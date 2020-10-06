Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.39. 1,179,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ecolab by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

