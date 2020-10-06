Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.