eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.38.

EHTH opened at $93.30 on Friday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

