Eight Capital Raises Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$3.25

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$2.35 to C$2.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.51.

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

