Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.54

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.54 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 3680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

