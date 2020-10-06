Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $29.43 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00016153 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

