Elastos (ELA) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00016376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00264738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.01510750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00162773 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

