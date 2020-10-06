Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 2,569,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

