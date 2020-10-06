Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. 2,569,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,162,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

