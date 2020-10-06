Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. 2,569,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,162,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.