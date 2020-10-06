Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Trading Up 146.4%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price was up 146.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 18,487,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14,485% from the average daily volume of 126,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

