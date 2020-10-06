ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

