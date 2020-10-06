eMagin (EMAN) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

eMagin (NYSE: EMAN) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare eMagin to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -15.90% -18.45% -10.78% eMagin Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

7.6% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eMagin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.73 million -$4.30 million -13.22 eMagin Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.18

eMagin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

eMagin has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin’s peers have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for eMagin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A eMagin Competitors 2916 9103 15226 931 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 0.40%. Given eMagin’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eMagin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

eMagin peers beat eMagin on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

