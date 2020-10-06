Emis Group Plc (EMIS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 on November 5th

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMIS opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.33. The firm has a market cap of $667.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Get Emis Group alerts:

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.