Emis Group Plc (EMIS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 on November 5th

Oct 6th, 2020

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMIS opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.33. The firm has a market cap of $667.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Dividend History for Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

