Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) Trading Down 1.2%

Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 1,908,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,672,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.14.

Emmerson PLC (EML.L) Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

