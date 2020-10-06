Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 5.3%

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 203,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 281,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Emx Royalty by 90.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mason Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 219,199 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

