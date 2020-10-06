Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,440,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,896. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

