Enel S.p.A. ADS’s (ENLAY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Enel S.p.A. ADS stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

