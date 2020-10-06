Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Get Energy Focus alerts:

NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,901. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.98.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 267,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.68% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.