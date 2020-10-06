Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.76. 286,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

