Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 1%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,023,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,199,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

