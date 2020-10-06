Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,398,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,222,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

