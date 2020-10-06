Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to $0.55 at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.55 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.74.

ESVIF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

