Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. 190,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 787,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.