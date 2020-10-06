Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. 190,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 787,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 9.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 69.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

