ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $367.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.80 million and the highest is $378.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $411.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.25 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

PLUS stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $76.04. 51,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ePlus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ePlus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.