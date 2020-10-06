EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Down 11.3%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 2,631,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,457,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.