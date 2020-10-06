Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 107.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 902.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 34.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

