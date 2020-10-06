Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NYSE EPRT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

