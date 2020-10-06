Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTRG. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.78 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

