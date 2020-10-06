ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Shares Down 0.5%

ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.62. Approximately 10,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETF Series Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.90% of ETF Series Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Series Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Series Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.