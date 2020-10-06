Ether-1 Achieves Market Cap of $315,378.96 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $315,378.96 and $9,228.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,969,195 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

