Ethverse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,288.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ethverse token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $116,288.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,230,359 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

