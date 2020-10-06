ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading 2.4% Higher

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.56. 3,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 2.25% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.