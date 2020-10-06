Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $119,302.12 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $119,302.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,744.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32.

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.69. 2,729,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Etsy by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

