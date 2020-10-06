Evan Roberts Sells 14,774 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

