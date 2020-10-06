EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $82,886.98 and approximately $474,508.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00080892 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021170 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007602 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

