EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $293,921.66 and $23.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,767.99 or 1.00017647 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00626329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.01132768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00106186 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,460,152 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

