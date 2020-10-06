Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $120.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $121.93 million. Evertec posted sales of $118.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year sales of $490.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.47 million to $494.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.40 million, with estimates ranging from $519.44 million to $539.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evertec by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Evertec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

