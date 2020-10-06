Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Sells $8,823,431.51 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,549.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 1,033,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

