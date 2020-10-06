Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Sells $8,823,431.51 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,549.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.
NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 1,033,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
