Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $326,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

