ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Hits $4,049.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $357,006.86 and $4,049.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.