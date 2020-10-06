ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $354,945.27 and $1,131.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

