Exosis (EXO) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $29,128.14 and $1,094.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,777.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.78 or 0.03282667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.02062433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00429888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.01052856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00622984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047347 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009386 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 619,974 coins and its circulating supply is 454,974 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

