eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. eXp World has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.17 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Eugene Frederick sold 145,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $4,622,521.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,114,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

