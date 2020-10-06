EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,534. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

