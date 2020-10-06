Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 3,973,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,118,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

In related news, insider Mike Read acquired 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,704.04).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

