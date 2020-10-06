Fantom Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX and DDEX. Fantom has a market capitalization of $63.09 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00264825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01508663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164456 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,106,536,715 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.