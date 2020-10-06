Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,515. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 128.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.