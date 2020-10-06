F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 688.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31).

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £500.40 ($653.86). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.26 ($12,996.55). Insiders acquired 1,553 shares of company stock worth $1,054,396 over the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

