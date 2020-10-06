FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul S. Walsh Sells 4,970 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total transaction of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $259.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
