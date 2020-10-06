FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul S. Walsh Sells 4,970 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total transaction of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $259.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

